PM Orban: Gov't action regarding state of alert extension has been in accordance with the law

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told private broadcaster Realitatea Plus on Wednesday evening that he and the government have acted in accordance with the law as regards the extension of the state of alert and that "the so-called opposition, which actually holds a momentary majority in Parliament, instigates non-compliance with the regulations."

"I acted in accordance with the law. The government adopted the decision for the 30-day extension of the state of alert at the proposal of the Minister of the Interior and of the National Committee for Emergency Situations and based on experts' assessments. It's clear to everyone that maintaining the state of alert is necessary, because only thus can the authorities ensure compliance with the measures to protect the people's health," Orban said when asked about dissensions with the parliamentary majority on the extension of the state of alert.

The PM specified that the government and Parliament had exchanged formal letters on the subject.

"After adoption, I sent the government decision to Parliament (...) according to the principle of loyal cooperation between the state powers, for information. They sent me a note asking that the request for the approval of the extension of the state of alert by Parliament be included in the note for the decision's referral to Parliament. And I answered them, with the law before me, that I cannot do something that is not provided by law, as a Prime Minister, I cannot break the law. (...) Of course, if, after examining Law 55 that was voted by Parliament at the transition between the state of emergency and the state of alert, the lawmakers consider it necessary to vote for the extension of the state of alert, they can do it, but the government cannot substitute for Parliament. Parliament is autonomous, decides on its own," Orban said.

Asked to comment on the announcement made by Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu, that the PSD will file with the Constitutional Court a complaint for abuse of power in connection with the state of alert extension, Orban said that "the so-called opposition, which actually holds a momentary majority in Parliament" has been instigating non-compliance with the regulations for a long time now and reminded that a complaint has already been submitted to the Constitutional Court with regard to Law No. 55/2020.