PM Orban: Gov't aims to increase pensions; we're closely watching economy development

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Thursday that the Government wishes to increase pensions, but it "is watching the development of economy," in order to make the best decisions.

When asked whether there have been talks within the Gov't for the growth of pensions by less than 40%, from 1 September, Orban replied that, in accordance with the Law on Fiscal-Budgetary Responsibility, the Ministry of Finance will have to present a report on the development of the economy and the budget."The Government aims to increase pensions. Certainly, we are watching closely the development of economy. At six months, in agreement with the Law on Fiscal-Budgetary Responsibility, the Ministry of Finance and the Government must present a report on the development of the economy and the budget. We will also rely on the forecasts made by the National Prognosis Commission and the forecasts of our partners, so that we can make the best decisions and the increase of pensions improve the lives of our parents and grandparents, but, at the same time, to be able to guarantee the payment of increased pensions," the Prime Minister said during a press statement at the Dacia Car Assembly Plant in Mioveni.