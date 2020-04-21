PM Orban: Gov't prepares support measures for the large companies

he Government prepares support measures for the large companies, measures to guarantee working capital loans, as we did in the case of SMEs, PM Orban stated on Tuesday.

"We are currently assessing the impact of the epidemic on the various economic sectors and also we are assessing the resources that we can use, both from the budget and from the EU, resources from the institutional investors or Romanian and international creditors. We are also analyzing the types of instruments that we can use to support an economic restart to be as fast as possible, in each field. There are some measures that we are already discussing and we also have some certainties, but we also need to wait for the decisions to be taken at the level of the European Union, in order to see what instruments they will use to be then applied in the member states and, clearly, we also have our own measures that we are discussing right now," Ludovic Orban told TVR 1 public television broadcaster when asked about the measures taken into account by the Gov't to be included in the package to be implemented after the end of the state of emergency.The head of the Executive said the Government had consultations with the business environment, after which they made an inventory of the proposals received."When we finish this assessment, we will for sure have the package of measures. On the other hand, I think it's too early now to announce the package of measures because we don't have the overall picture yet, we don't know exactly what will be the support measures to be taken at European level," said the PM.