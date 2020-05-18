PM Orban: Gov't supports resumption of HORECA activity when the epidemiological situation allows it

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban continued on Monday the consultations with representatives of the HORECA industry in view of resumption of the activity of this sector under safety conditions when the epidemiological situation regarding the novel coronavirus allows it, the Government announced on a Facebook post.

"The Government endorses, through active measures, the resumption of HORECA sector when the epidemiological situation will allow it, however, this stage should be carefully prepared in safety health conditions for the citizens," the PM stated.According to the Executive, the talks were aimed at establishing a calendar for the reopening of the tourist season in Romania, open bars and coffee shops, as well as the necessary support measures for the recovery of the sector."The Prime Minister underscored that, at the level of the Government, several measures are being prepared to support the economy, which the HORECA industry will also benefit from. In this sense, also taken into account is granting government guarantees for loans contracted by SMEs for working capital and investments, the extension of the granting of furlough for the sectors that cannot resume their activity, in a first stage, and, subsequently, the support from government funds of a part of the salary expenses for the employees whose jobs will be maintained by the employers," the quoted source mentions.