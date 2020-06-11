PM Orban: Gov't to approve resumption of certain activities, more relaxation measures as of June 15

The government will issue a decision to approve the resumption of certain activities and more relaxation measures starting with June 15, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Thursday.

"At the meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations we have decided to propose for approval by government decision the resumption of certain activities and more relaxation measures. In the first place, I will refer to an extremely important measure which concerns the isolation at home of the people who return from abroad. The National Public Health Institute (INSP) will apply a methodology for assessing the spread of coronavirus infections in other countries, and based thereon it will assign an indicator, a coefficient, expressing the spread level based on the analysis of the average number of infections in the past 14 days. People returning from countries with a coefficient below 5 will be exempted from the requirement for a 14-day isolation at home," Orban said during the government meeting.

The Prime Minister also gave some examples of states with a low level of coronavirus spread.

"Countries with a low level of coronavirus spread, such as Austria, Bulgaria, Greece and other European countries where this is confirmed by assessments conducted in line with European standards. It is normal that we renounce this isolation measure that causes problems for many categories of citizens. Air traffic with all these countries with a coefficient below five, for which home isolation will no longer be necessary will also be resumed, certainly based on the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations and of the assessment conducted by INSP," Orban said.