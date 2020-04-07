PM Orban has met representatives of large retailers: Gov't wants to maintain populations' purchase power

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban assured, at the meeting he had on Tuesday with the representatives of the large retail networks in the food area, that the Government wants to maintain the purchasing power of the population and to stay prepared to restart the economy, "with all the instruments at its disposal."

The main objective of the meeting was to assess the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 crisis, to identify the urgent matters, the necessary solutions and the measures that the Executive can take to support this sector on the front line of the battle against the current crisis, a sector from which both the population and the authorities have very high expectations in ensuring the necessary flows for the good functioning of the economy and society, reads a post on the Government's Facebook page.The head of the Executive urged the representatives of the Association of Large Commercial Networks in Romania - AMRCR to have a friendly behavior toward the local producers in order to ensure fair, non-discriminatory treatment, depending on the origin of the products they are selling.PM Orban underscored that the Government wants to maintain the population's purchasing power in order to stay prepared to restart the economy with all the instruments at its disposal, said the same source.Moreover, the PM thanked the representatives of the big retailers for their behavior during this difficult time, when the activity needs to be maintained at normal parameters, and assured them that he will analyze their proposals and turn them into measures as soon as possible.In their turn, the representatives of the AMRCR assured that all stores are open, there are no issues with the transport of goods and the stocks are sufficient.They also assured that the large stores took measures to protect both their employees and consumers.Participating in the meeting that took place as a video conference were also the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, and the head of the PM Chancellery, Ionel Danca.