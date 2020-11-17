PM Orban: High fines in force during state of emergency had visible effects

Just a small part of the population does not follow the pandemic-specific rules, Prime Minister Orban said on Monday evening at the end of a working visit to Bucharest hospitals, adding that the higher fines in force during the state of emergency produced visible effects, according to AGERPRES.

"There are certain social groups - no doubt, just a minority - that do not comply with the rules. That's it! We are trying to use all the legal instruments, to mobilize all the law enforcement we have to ensure compliance with the protection rules and to sanction violations wherever they occur. On the other hand - that's a fact, a minority of the Romanian population does not respect the rules," the Prime Minister said.

"We had high fines in force during the state of emergency and their effect was visible, because compliance was very good. All our fines have been virtually overturned by the ruling of the Constitutional Court, and the Court decided that we cannot increase the fines, this can only be done by Parliament. It's Parliament that set the current amount of the fines," Orban said.

The Premier also presented the government's steps to increase the quality of medical services, mentioning settlements worth a total of 1.2 billion euros from European funds, but also projects for new hospitals.

"In the short time we have been in power, we have tried to make improvements to the way hospitals work - as prove all the allocations we made. We will settle over 1.2 billion euros for procurements made by hospitals and local authorities to increase the quality of services, to purchase equipment, devices, protection means. Regarding the evolution of projects, we have signed financing contracts for regional hospitals. We are already preparing the documentation. We obtained the approval for the 2021-2027 financing program and we are ready to introduce in the National Resilience and Recovery Plan the financing of other new hospitals or the modernization of certain hospitals. Of course, legislative changes will be needed, but with the current Parliament dominated by the Social Democrats our hands were tied as regards any change in legislation," Orban explained.