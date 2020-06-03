PM Orban holds consultations with Coalition for Romania's Development, discusses Economic Recovery Plan

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday held consultations with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) on which occasion they discussed on how to implement the IMM Invest Programme, the Economic Recovery Plan, how to attract internal and external financing sources, debureaucratization and digitalization, especially in the relation between the ANAF and its contributors.

The head of Executive specified that the Government is making "important steps" in the consultations with the European Commission on the validation of the mechanisms for economic stimulation financed with European funds - state aid schemed and guarantee schemes meant to ensure the working capital and support the active measures aimed at preserving jobs."At home, in legislative terms, we have prepared the accession to the SURE Programme, by which the European Union supports the member states with funds for active measures in employment, designed to support both the employee and the employer," Orban said, as quoted in the mentioned post.The consultations between the Government and CDR will continue, said the same source.