PM Orban: Hotels will be opened after May 15; restrictions to be maintained for restaurants

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday announced that hotels will be reopened in Romania after May 15, but not restaurants, which come with a higher epidemiological risk.

"We will reopen the trade. Except for the malls, of course. But trade will be reopened. Which is very important, because people will be able to buy and then production could grow and this would be a stimulus for resuming production in certain sectors. Freedom of movement inside the localities will definitely affect the companies that trade field because consumption will grow. (...) Hotels will be reopened. Hotels will no longer be subject to restrictions after May 15. However, restrictions will be maintained for restaurants, cafes, bars. These will remain closed. The epidemiological risk assessment that we have conducted showed that restaurants - especially the enclosed areas - come with the highest epidemiological risks. And we will probably have to maintain these restrictions for restaurants, at least for the enclosed areas, for a longer time," Orban told the press conference he held at the Victoria Palace on Monday.