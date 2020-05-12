PM Orban: I am confident Parliament to swiftly debate draft law with alert state measures

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban expressed his confidence on Monday that Parliament will soon adopt the draft law on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was adopted in the Government meeting on Monday.

He said in a broadcast on Digi 24 private television station that there would be no legislative vacuum in terms of measures to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic during the alert period, but admitted that, for several days, no fines can be imposed."I am confident that Parliament will swiftly debate this draft law, which was adopted in today's Government meeting, and that it will be adopted as soon as possible, so that it enters force. (...) We await the Constitutional Court decision on Wednesday following the notification submitted by the Ombudsperson and, depending on this decision, we will correct the normative act that regulates the state of emergency by an ordinance so as to leave certain instruments regarding the enforcement of the rules immediately upon exiting the state of emergency. We will probably not be able to levy fines, but the rules will be established by the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations," Orban stated.