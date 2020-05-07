PM Orban: I think those coming from red areas should enter quarantine even after 15 May

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated in Mioveni on Thursday that, from his point of view, the quarantine and isolation at home measures should be maintained even after 15 May for those coming from abroad, but mentioned that a decision on this topic will be made and then he will announce it.

"And we will announce this thing when we decide it. In my view, I don't think there should be any change. The level of the virus spreading is assessed by the National Institute of Public Health based on the criteria used internationally. As long as a person comes from a red zone, regardless of whether he/she is a Romanian or a citizen of another European or non-European country, when he/she comes to Romania, as a protection measure, he/she must be quarantined if coming from a red zone. And, the same thing, if he/she comes from a yellow area, he/she must self-isolate at home for at least 14 days," Orban said.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has paid a visit to the Dacia Car Assembly Plant in Mioveni on Thursday, at the end of which he held a news conference.