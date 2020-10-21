 
     
PM Orban: I took decision to change Bucharest Prefect

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that Bucharest's Prefect, Gheorghe Cojanu, will be removed from his position on Thursday, mentioning that Traian Berbeceanu (former police commissioner) is one of the options considered for this quality, according to AGERPRES.

"I took decision to change Bucharest's Prefect. Thursday we will operate in Government this change," said Orban, at the headquarters of the Municipal Electoral Bureau, where the lists for the parliamentary elections of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Bucharest branch were submitted.

 

