PM Orban: If NATO will consider that a more intense involvement against terrorism is important, we will participate

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Ludovic Orban Parlament

If the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will consider that a more intense involvement against terrorism is important, Romania will participate, said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, on Thursday, at the NATO headquarters.

"We have demonstrated from the moment we became a NATO member that for us it's important to be involved and if NATO will consider that a more consolidated presence and a more intense involvement in the fight against terrorism in the Middle East or somewhere else are important, we will participate in this action, decision," said the Prime Minister.

He was asked, during a joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, how he sees the recent request of the US President, Donald Trump, for NATO to be more involved in the Middle East, in the context in which in Romania there are regional security challenges.

