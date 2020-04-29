PM Orban: It's too early to make announcements related to the tourist season

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday stated in Dragomiresti that no final decisions were made yet with respect to the July-August tourist season, but he said that, in his opinion, hotels and boarding houses could resume activity if they observe certain rules, while restaurants come with a higher epidemiological risk.

The head of Executive underscored the risk is still high of spreading the coronavirus if restaurants reopen.Ludovic Orban said for each restriction that is lifted a 15-day period will follow during which the authorities will make assessments of the possible effects on the level of infection of the citizens and, depending on how things evolve, new decisions will be made.Prime Minister Orban, accompanied by the Minister of Economy and the Minister of National Defence, on Wednesday paid a visit to a special products plant in Dragomiresti, Dambovita County, where equipment was already installed to produce medical masks.