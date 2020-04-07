PM Orban meets pharmaceutical industry representatives: Gov't's goal is to boost domestic production

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Tuesday that a goal of the Government is to boost the domestic production of medicines, biocides and medical equipment, so that the risk of syncope be reduced in terms of supply in crisis situations.

He met with representatives of producers and distributors of the pharmaceutical industry.According to a post on the Facebook page of the Government, the discussions focused on measures to ensure stocks and continuous supply of medicines for both patients infected with the novel coronavirus and for chronic patients, as well as the necessary of sanitary materials and equipment for the protection of the medical personnel."The Prime Minister has shown that a goal of the Government is to boost the domestic production of medicines, biocides and medical equipment, so as to reduce the risk of syncope in supply, in crisis situations," shows the Facebook post.Orban welcomed the announcement made by Antibiotice Iasi regarding the resumption of production of two medicines demanded by the market, namely Paracetamol and Novocalmin.He thanked the pharmaceutical companies for donations and support provided during this period and mentioned that they are working on "simplifying and making the legislation flexible" so that "solidarity gestures are not hampered by bureaucratic efforts."According to the Government, the representatives of producers and distributors of the pharmaceutical industry appreciated the "sustained" effort of the authorities to manage the COVID-19 crisis and thanked for the Executive's openness to dialogue, underscoring their support to ensure patients' access to medicines.The meeting carried out in a videoconference system was also attended by Vice Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, head of Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca, Economy Minister Virgil Popescu, as well as presidential adviser Cosmin Marinescu.