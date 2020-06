PM Orban: More than 4,750 companies receive approval for loans under IMM Invest programme

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated that today's data show that more than 4,750 companies have already received approval for their loans under the IMM Invest programme (SME Invest).

"You know very well that we were under attack over the functioning of the IMM Invest. However, the data show that more than 4,750 companies have already received approval for their loans, with a total of 3.8 billion [lei - editor's note] granted until now under the IMM Invest programme. There are two banks already that have reached the maximum ceiling they had for this programme, and the processing of the applications for loans guaranteed by the state will increase in the next interval, which is why we are above sure that the 15 billion ceiling [lei - editor's note] will be reached," Orban said on Tuesday, at the Government meeting.