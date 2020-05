PM Orban: National Committee for Emergency Situations will declare the state of alert on Thursday

The National Committee for Emergency Situations will declare the state of alert on Thursday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said.

"Today, the National Committee for Emergency Situations will declare the state of alert within the emergency situation caused by the coronavirus epidemic. Also today, together with the declaration of the state of alert, the National Committee for Emergency Situations will institute all the necessary measures in order to defend Romanians' life and health. These measures will be mandatory and will be established based on OUG [Government Emergency Ordinance] No.21 which regulates emergency situations," PM Orban said in the beginning of the Government meeting on Thursday.