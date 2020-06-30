PM Orban: Number of novel coronavirus cases has prompted us to postpone other relaxation measures

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the evolution of novel coronavirus case numbers has prompted the postponement of other relaxation measures, announcing that he will support in the Government the proposal put forth by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU).

"It is a figure that makes us stay on guard, stay focused and mobilized so as to implement the measures we have taken, as the evolution of the number of cases has led us to postpone other relaxation measures. (...) There is a Government meeting on Wednesday, but I am not like other prime ministers who vote one way as prime minister and another way as a parliamentarian. I voted as chairman of the National Committee for Emergency Situations for the proposal made by CNSU and I will support in the Government the adoption of the proposal put forward by the respective committee," Orban said.

The Prime Minister made these statements after a visit to the ALRO Slatina Plant.