PM Orban: Our clear goal - to build Transylvania motorway as it was designed

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the government's goal is to build the Transylvania motorway "as it was designed", and infrastructure investments are "zero priority" and will benefit from the necessary allocation of financial resources.

"Our clear and unambiguous goal and our commitment is to build the Transylvania motorway as it was designed. Things are already ripe, so to speak, and are heading in the right direction. Of course, in all tender procedures we will have to be very careful to select the best offers that are made by the best builders and that, indeed, have proven that they have the ability to build motorway sections within contractual terms, especially given that, I repeat, for the Government I am leading the investments in infrastructure are zero priority and will benefit from financial allocation at the level of the necessary settlement volume," said Orban, present in northwestern Bihor County at the signing of the contract for the design of a new section of the Brasov-Targu Mures - Cluj - Oradea motorway.The head of the Executive claimed that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) proved "incapable" of solving the problem of the Transylvania motorway construction."Just as PSD signed a contract that could not be carried out, symbolically, after 10 years, in 2013, it was still the PSD that also terminated the contract with the respective company [Bechtel company - ed.n.] and proved incapable of solving the problem of the Transylvania motorway construction. ( ...) And here, on the Chiribis - Biharia section, let's say, there were, after Bechtel, other companies, which, similarly, proved incapable of finishing the work, which were selected based on unknown grounds and which, in the same way, received their downpayment, packed their bags and left," added Ludovic Orban.During a working visit to Bihor County on Friday, the Prime Minister participated, together with the Minister of Transport, in the signing of the Design and Execution Contract for the completion of the Brasov - Tg. Mures - Cluj - Oradea, Section 3C: Suplacu de Barcau - Bors, related: Plot 2 - Subsection 3C2: Chiribis - Biharia, km 30 + 550 - km 59 + 100