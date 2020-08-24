PM Orban, regarding censure motion: We will discuss individually with all MPs, except PSD

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), stated that the Liberals will discuss "individually" with all MPs on the topic of the censure motion in order to present their point of view, emphasizing that, politically, "we have nothing to discuss with PSD [Social Democratic Party]".

"We are in discussions, in negotiations with the formations, normally, with which we had understandings throughout the years and, also, individual negotiations with all MPs. (...) We are three months before the parliamentary elections, Romanians decide who will lead Romania. In this period the Government is involved in the fight against the epidemic (...), also we have to prepare the start of the school year, we are elaborating the Government's position regarding the partnership agreement with the EU regarding the 2021-2027 EU budget (...) Our objective is for this motion to not pass," said Ludovic Orban, on Monday, upon leaving the PNL headquarters.

He added: "To come and submit a motion of censure three months before the elections seems to me like a gesture lacking responsibility, a politician's gesture."

"I again warn PSD to not mock democracy, to not mock Romania and to stop the motion procedure until the decision of the Constitutional Court," Orban said.