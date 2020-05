PM Orban: Romania to benefit from European funds worth 3-5 billion euros, through SURE programme

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday stated that Romania will benefit in the next interval of an amount between 3 and 5 billion euros from the EU, as a result of the approval by the Council of the EU of regulation on the implementation of the SURE programme.

"The Council of the European Union has approved a regulation on the implementation of the so-called SURE programme. This is a programme by which the European Union helps the member states, the active employment measures. Basically, we can say today that Romania has the guarantee that it will benefit from EU funds to be able to put into practice the employment measures conceived by the Romanian Government, which measures are meant to help both the employers and the employees. (...) in exchange, Romania will have to offer a guarantee of up to 400 billion euros and it will benefit, according to our calculations, of course, depending on the mechanism of distribution of the respective funds, of an amount between 3 billion and 5 billion euros," Orban said at the Victoria Palace.