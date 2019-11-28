PM Orban: Romania's Government supports objectives of Von der Leyen Commission term

Romania's Government, strongly attached to European values, supports the objectives of the Von der Leyen Commission term and reiterates its full willingness to work together with the EC members and all the European institutions, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban conveys in a congratulatory message addressed after the investiture vote of the new team of the European Commission.

"The vast majority with which the new European Commission has been invested, led by Mrs Ursula von der Leyen, confirms the consistency of the programme presented to the European Parliament and gives us confidence in its future collaboration with the European citizens' elected officials. I welcome the approach of the new Commission, which focuses on changes at the level of the European society, but also in economic terms, a necessary response, expected by the European citizens. Romania's Government, strongly attached to European values, supports the objectives of the Von der Leyen Commission term and reiterates its full willingness to work together with members of the Commission and with all the European institutions," reads the message conveyed by Ludovic Orban.The premier underlines the confidence in the capacity of the Romanian Commissioner, Adina Valean, "to fulfill in a responsible and equidistant manner the responsibilities assigned to her in managing transport at European level"."This year, when Eastern Europe marks three decades since the fall of communism, Romania has once again proved its strong pro-European orientation, through the vote expressed in the elections for the European Parliament and the recent presidential elections. The fundamental values of the European Union - the rule of law, democracy, freedom, equality, human rights and human dignity - are still wholeheartedly supported by the Romanians - we wish Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen and her team success! We also appreciate the work of Jean-Claude Juncker and we thank him for the support shown towards Romania during his term," says Orban.