PM Orban says adoption of budget bill by 31 December, vital

The adoption of the state budget bill until 31 December is vital, said Premier Ludovic Orban on Sunday in an intervention for the private TV broadcaster Digi24, adding that if found a delay peril, the Gov't could decide to assume responsibility on this draft law.

"Should the parliamentary debates path is possible, we move to the parliamentary debates, yet if we find a delay peril or the danger for the state budget draft law be seriously affected, a bill that we are going to initiate as of next week, there is this variant of assuming responsibility," Orban said."We'll make an assessment of the situation at the Parliament level, of the potential opposition of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) and of the potential of distortion of the state budget draft law the PSD has and depending on this assessment we'll make the decision whether we move to normal debates or engage responsibility. Even if deciding to assume responsibility (...) each member of the Parliament, each parliamentary group, each political party has the opportunity to lodge amendments, following that the Gov't analyse them and reject those amendments that do not comply with our vision and targets in matter of budget, or adopt those amendments that are beneficial and could create good effects for the economy and society," Orban asserted.The Prime Minister stressed the state budget bill must be adopted by 31 December, because "we cannot accept the PSD conduct to putt off till February or March the adoption of the state budget bill, be it from incompetence or bad intention"