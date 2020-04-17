PM Orban says Constitution not providing for Parliament setting rules contrary to presidential decree

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that there is no provision in the Constitution that Parliament can establish rules contrary to a presidential decree.

"If the articles in Parliament's decision are contrary to the Constitution, Emergency Ordinance 1 and the presidential decree, it is normal for us to follow the presidential decree. There is no provision in the Constitution that the Parliament of Romania can, by a decision, establish rules contrary to a presidential decree. The decree requires approval by Parliament, but our clear opinion is that it cannot be subject to restrictions to be included in a decision of Parliament," Orban told Digi24 private broadcaster on Thursday evening.He added that the government will try to avoid getting into a conflict with the provisions in Thursday's decision of Parliament, insofar as they are not contrary to the presidential decree.Orban said he would go to Parliament every week, if called upon, to present the measures taken by the government to manage the situation generated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Parliament passed on Thursday a decision approving the extension of the emergency measure for 30 days, which also includes obligations on the government, with one of them being that the government should present follow-up reports weekly.