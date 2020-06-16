PM Orban says Hungary implemented discriminatory measures for Romanian citizens who transit this country

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked Interior Minister Marcel Vela on Tuesday to discuss with his counterpart in Budapest in view of ensuring the free movement of the Romanian citizens who transit Hungary, mentioning that in case the situation isn't solved, the European Commission must be notified.

"Mr. Minister Vela, Hungary has taken yet again measures which are contrary to the EU Treaty regarding the free movement. I have received personal reports, including from people I personally know, who aren't allowed to transit Hungary, that the Hungarian authorities have yet again instituted some transit rules for individuals traveling, but not to Hungary. I understand if they want for Hungary, for those who travel to Hungary, to institute specific health protection measures, as we have instituted, too. Yet again, the freedom of movement is affected and it even seems strange to me that the main victims are the Romanian citizens. My request to you is to urgently intervene with the Hungarian counterpart and make a firm request on ensuring the freedom of movement. (...) Also communicate with the Hungarian counterpart and, if such discriminatory measures are not dropped, the European Commission must be notified," the PM stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.