PM Orban says rational solutions should be found to have in mind budget reality regarding transfers to UAT

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Tuesday that, in respect to the transfers from the state budget to the administrative-territorial units (UAT) "rational solutions" should be found which take into account the "the reality of the budget," which is a "very concerning" one.

The Prime Minister, together with Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Public Finance Minister Florin Citu and Public Works, Development and Administration Minister Ion Stefan carry out a meeting with representatives of the Municipalities Association of Romania (AMR)."Currently, the priority is the budget revision ordinance, certainly, in parallel, work is put in for the preparation of the state budget law. (...) It's obvious that the legal deadline for the Government to present the budget, namely 15 November, due to objective conditions, cannot be observed. However, we aim to adopt the budget by the end of the year," PM Orban stated in the beginning of the meeting which takes place at the Victoria Governmental Palace.He conveyed to the AMR representatives that he knows the situation in which they are, taking into account that, in the first three months until the budget adoption, they weren't allowed to use the current income tax formula."Today, the reality of the budget is a concerning reality, it can be seen in the budget execution presented by the Finance Minister, but the reality is darker than it looks, and here, obviously, we cannot agree over all the demands from the local budgets, but we will try to vaguely repair what has been broken by the previous governance," Ludovic Orban explained.