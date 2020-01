PM Orban says there will be no co-payment introduced for national healthcare programmes

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said there will be no co-payment measure introduced for the medical services provided in public or private hospitals under the national healthcare programmes.

"Our Government is not the one that issued Ordinance No. 24/2019, which introduces co-payment in the private hospitals. The beneficiaries of the national programmes are not the hospitals, but the people who need treatment, medication, procedures that are funded through the national programmes. Normal citizens have the right to choose who should be the provider of all these categories of medical services. The citizens can go either to a public hospital or to a private one. But there will be no co-payment for the treatments, the medical services to be provided by the private and public hospitals under the national healthcare programmes, in case the proposal of the Ministry of Health is adopted (...) We shall make a connection between the normative act initiated by the Ministry of Health and Ordinance No. 24, adopted by the Dancila Government," Orban said on Tuesday at Parliament.