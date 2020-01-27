PM Orban: Serb minority - a model of inter-ethnic living and social cohesion in Romania

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday sent a message on the Sveti Sava Day saying that the Serb minority is "a model of inter-ethnic relations and social cohesion in Romania, to which it contributes alongside the other ethnic minorities and the majority population."

"This is a special day for the ethnic Serbs. For we are marking today, for the first time, the Sveti Sava Day, which is the day when we celebrate the Serb minority in Romania, as adopted last year by Parliament, in a grateful recognition of the contribution of our Serb fellow citizens to the Romanian cultural, social and political life. The presence of the ethnic Serbs on the Romanian territory ever since the early Middle Ages represents a real gain for the national cultural heritage," Ludovic Orban said in his message.He brought to mind that, more than two decades ago, Romania hosted in Timisoara the first meeting of the Serb minorities from all over Europe."The same city, Timisoara, and its twin city Novi Sad from Serbia, were designated European Capital of Culture in 2021, for which event they prepare a complex cultural offer that will complete the other city's. The main argument in promoting Timisoara to become a cultural capital was its multiculturalism, considering the ethnic-cultural mixture of the city, while the representatives of the Serb minority were an active part of this process. This is an important project, which will capitalize once more on the potential of cultural diversity, to the benefit of the entire community, in social and development terms," said Orban.The head of the Executive pointed out there is need of more examples like this."We need more examples like this and especially today I want to thank the members of the Serb minority on behalf the Government for the model of good inter-ethnic relations and social cohesion they showed in Romania, to which social cohesion they contribute alongside the other ethnic minorities and the majority population. History made it so that the Romanian territory is home to us all and together we will build our future too," Orban said.The PM pointed out that the national minorities enjoy the respect of the majority population and have equal rights in Romania, which is known on a domestic and international level."Promoting the minorities' culture, tradition and specificity, guaranteeing their representativeness in the decision-making process of the Romanian state are natural things in a developed and educated society, and this is the path that the Government will continue to follow. Many happy returns of the day, Serb minority in Romania! Many happy returns to all Serbs on the occasion of this day dedicated to their spiritual protector, Saint Sava!," concluded Orban.