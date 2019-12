Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Wednesday that the Special Section for investigating justice crimes will surely be disbanded, when "the best constitutional solution" is found.

"The special section will certainly be disbanded, it is part of the recommendations of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, when we find the best constitutional solution to solve this problem," Orban told private broadcaster Digi 24.Ludovic Orban did not specify a deadline for the section to be disbanded.