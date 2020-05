PM Orban: Technical unemployment replaced by a measure meant to support resumption of activity

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday stated that technical unemployment is to be replaced by another measure meant to support those fields that will resume activity, through the allocation of a percentage of the gross salary of employees of up to 41.5 per cent.

"We will continue to pay the furloughed staff in those fields where restrictions are being maintained after June 1, but we will replace this measure in the case of the other fields that will resume their activity with another active support measure, namely we will give a certain percentage of up to 41.5 per cent of the gross salary of each employee who resumes his/her activity at the company he/she used to work at," announced the PM in a press statement at the Victoria Palace.