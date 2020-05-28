PM Orban: The biggest proof of respect for the heroes is to attract the young to learn history

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated "the biggest proof of respect" for the heroes of our country is to attract the young people to learn history and appreciate the example of devotion and courage of those who sacrificed themselves for the ideals of the Romanians.

"We dedicate today, which is a very important day in the Christian-Orthodox calendar, the day when we celebrate the Ascension of the Lord, to the heroes, soldiers and all those who wrote the history of Romania through their own sacrifice, on the battlefield, in the concentration camps or communist prisons, defending the liberty, the ancestral faith, the land and the Romanians' ideal of unity. We are paying homage to their inspiring sacrifice and we keep their memory alive through the ceremonies that became a tradition on this occasion. A prayer, a thought, a candle lighted to their memory, our taking care of their tombs and commemorative monuments made in their honour are how we express our gratitude today for what the heroes of our nation did for the next generations," Orban said in his message, according to a press release of the Government.The Prime Minister also added that the greatest proof of respect for the heroes is to attract young people to learn history."I believe that the greatest proof of respect for these heroes will be if we, in our turn, succeed to attract the young to learn their history and appreciate the example of devotion and courage of those who sacrificed themselves for the ideals of the Romanians. Fighting with their weapons in their hands on the battlefield or in the dark and cold detention centres where they were locked because they militated for liberty and democracy, the heroes of the past centuries and decades took care of our country's future," said Orban.He added that "history is being written right now and the heroes who fell on the battlefield in the theatres of operation, in the different parts of the world hit by conflicts" also represented Romania with honour during their missions under the NATO, UN or EU aegis, the same as those who lost their lives while trying to save their fellows."We dedicate this Christian celebration day to all of them, according to the ancestral tradition of our nation and of the Romanian Orthodox Church, with all the due respect according to their sacrifice. May the heroes of our nation forever rest in peace!," said Orban.