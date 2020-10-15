PM Orban to pay official visit to France in late October, scheduled to visit Israel

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday that he has scheduled an official visit to France at the end of October, together with several ministers, while a visit to Israel is scheduled for early November, according to AGERPRES.

Orban said he would pay a visit to Germany in late November, but no schedule has been officially agreed upon.

"I am scheduled to pay an official visit to France at the end of October. We have several points in discussion during the official visit, with the main point being signing a roadmap for the strategic partnership between France and Romania. We also address a number of other concrete issues. I will most likely be accompanied by the foreign minister, the economy minister, the agriculture minister, the defence minister, as there are also issues related to military co-operation, and I will also have an official visit to Israel in early November. There was also the possibility of me visiting the United States on an official visit," Orban told RoInvest conference.

"I will also go to Germany, but the visit is not scheduled yet. I will attend the Berlin Conference. We are now discussing the details of bilateral meetings, there is not yet an officially agreed upon schedule, but I will in Germany in the second half of November, and that is normal especially during the German presidency of the Council of the European Union," Orban added.