PM Orban to the Opposition: It's clear that you don't understand anything from the EU

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday told the Opposition representatives that they don't understand anything from the European Union, and that they should be ashamed for talking about several thousand Romanians who now go to work abroad, in the context in which they chased millions of Romanians away, when they had the power, through the measures taken.

"I was invited, (...) within the 'Government Question Time' procedure, to debate on a topic established by the parliamentary group, and the debate was related to the economic programme, to the economy and, especially, to the future of the economy and reducing the negative effects of COVID crisis. (...) Unfortunately, there was no talk about economy, and, as such, I will give only one reply. It's clear that you don't understand anything from the European Union. The European Union means the free movement of people, of ideas, of capitals, of goods. Aren't you ashamed to talk about the Romanians going to work, because the seasonal workers, now a few thousand seasonal workers, after chasing millions of Romanians away who left, being exasperated by your governments, in which you have trampled the rights and freedoms and hopes of any Romanian? Such an audacity, I sorry, but it is very hard to get over it," Orban said in the plenary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies.When responding to the questions asked by MPs, Orban said that the Liberal governance took more measures to the benefit of companies than the previous governance.He added that the necessary amounts have been earmarked to employees working for the companies which could no longer operate during the pandemic.