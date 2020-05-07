 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban urging Romanians to buy cars made in Romania

Facebook
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he recommends Romanians, and also government organisations to buy cars made in Romania, given, among other things, that "the products of companies that manufacture in Romania are competitive."

He made the statement after a visit to the Ford Plant in Craiova.

"I recommend Romanians to buy cars made in Romania. Moreover, I believe that the epidemic should not create reasons for you not to buy cars; on the contrary, even under the circumstances of the epidemic, you should rather buy cars, and I recommend them to buy cars because they are epidemiologically safe in their cars," Orban told a news conference.

Regarding the purchase of cars by government organisations, he pointed out that as far as the procedures are concerned "European rules on public procurement must be observed, but the products of companies manufacturing in Romania are competitive" and considers that "such cars can be purchased and can win any competitive procedure in accordance with the la ."

"It is advisable for any government organisation and any government-run company carrying out competitive procedures to opt for such products manufactured in Romania," he added.

The prime minister said that he also intends to buy a new car, given that the one he has is "a bit old".

"And my intention is to buy a car, obviously made in Romania," Orban said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.