PM Orban urging Romanians to buy cars made in Romania

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he recommends Romanians, and also government organisations to buy cars made in Romania, given, among other things, that "the products of companies that manufacture in Romania are competitive."

He made the statement after a visit to the Ford Plant in Craiova."I recommend Romanians to buy cars made in Romania. Moreover, I believe that the epidemic should not create reasons for you not to buy cars; on the contrary, even under the circumstances of the epidemic, you should rather buy cars, and I recommend them to buy cars because they are epidemiologically safe in their cars," Orban told a news conference.Regarding the purchase of cars by government organisations, he pointed out that as far as the procedures are concerned "European rules on public procurement must be observed, but the products of companies manufacturing in Romania are competitive" and considers that "such cars can be purchased and can win any competitive procedure in accordance with the la .""It is advisable for any government organisation and any government-run company carrying out competitive procedures to opt for such products manufactured in Romania," he added.The prime minister said that he also intends to buy a new car, given that the one he has is "a bit old"."And my intention is to buy a car, obviously made in Romania," Orban said.