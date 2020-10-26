PM Orban visiting France

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will be on an official visit to France, October 26 and 27, to hold talks with his French counterpart Jean Castex, according to AGERPRES.

According to the Romanian Government, accompanying Orban will be Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, Economy Minister Virgil Popescu, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros.

On October 26, Orban will hold official talks with Castex, and the two officials will also attend a signing ceremony of bilateral documents. Subsequently, a joint news conference will be held at Hotel de Matignon.

The same day, a meeting is scheduled with Chairman of the Republicans Party Christian Jacob at the Romanian Embassy in Paris.

During the visit, Orban will also have meetings with President of the French National Assembly Richard Ferrand, Chairman of the French Senate Gerard Larcher, leaders of the France-Romania Business Council of the French Business Movement (MEDEF), as well as leaders of the Romanian community of France.

The agenda also includes participation in the meeting of the Council of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and a meeting with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria.