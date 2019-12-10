PM Orban: We are assessing the activity of Emergency Department; decision to be made after thorough assessment

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that a decision regarding the head of the Emergency Department, Raed Arafat, will be taken following a "thorough assessment."

"As we announced, we are assessing the activity of the Emergency Department and when we have a thorough assessment, we will make a decision," said Orban when asked whether Arafat would be kept in office or dismissed.The Prime Minister made this statement after the working visit he paid to the platform in Magurele of the Extreme-Light Infrastructure - Nuclear Physics project, developed within the "Horia Hulubei" National Institute for R&D in Physics and Nuclear Engineering (IFIN-HH).