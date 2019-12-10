 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: We are assessing the activity of Emergency Department; decision to be made after thorough assessment

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that a decision regarding the head of the Emergency Department, Raed Arafat, will be taken following a "thorough assessment." 

"As we announced, we are assessing the activity of the Emergency Department and when we have a thorough assessment, we will make a decision," said Orban when asked whether Arafat would be kept in office or dismissed. 

The Prime Minister made this statement after the working visit he paid to the platform in Magurele of the Extreme-Light Infrastructure - Nuclear Physics project, developed within the "Horia Hulubei" National Institute for R&D in Physics and Nuclear Engineering (IFIN-HH).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.