PM Orban: We are carrying out a serious assessment of effective absorption capacity on each programme

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Tuesday that the Government is carrying out a "very serious" assessment of the effective absorption capacity on each programme, adding that there are problems related to the very late start of infrastructure projects.

"I had a discussion with the European Funds Minister. We are carrying out a very serious assessment of the effective absorption capacity on each programme. For instance, on POIM [Large Infrastructure Operational Programme], where we have issues related to the very late start of large infrastructure projects. Moreover, we have big problems - I hope that I solved it through a HG [Government Decision], last week - the matter of the lump sums which should be paid by the water companies which have to carry out expansion projects of water and sewerage in the second phase of POS 1 environment, which is now funded on POIM. Here too, there is a great delay in carrying out the projects. Moreover, we will make an assessment on other programmes, including on POR [Regional Operational Programme], we gave a disengagement risk this year worth over 300 million euro, which I hope we can overcome. Subsequent POR can absorb funds with a greater speed than other programmes. Here, we are open to a discussion on this topic, the only issue is to make a realistic assessment of the amounts which cannot be obviously spent and which can be transferred to POR, especially that one must have an option in the European Commission agreement for funding projects which are in progress, because, if we are to take new projects, it would be very complicated for the respective projects to carry out all procedures, including the procurement, so they can be funded in this financial exercise," said the Executive head, who made a comment on the sideline of the score forwarded within the meeting by representatives of the Municipalities Association of Romania.