PM Orban: We are thinking to build an investment fund similar to the Polish one

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday announced that the Government considers building an investment fund similar to the Polish one to support fields with development potential.

"We are thinking of building an investment fund, We have this model that worked very well, namely the investment fund developed by the Poles, whose capital was initially from the state and then it was listed on the stock exchange, which basically allowed the acquisition of its share by the private sector. It will be a development instrument designed for certain sectors of activity - the same as in Poland, where the fund was divided into several areas - agriculture, for instance, and we can support the development of certain sectors that we believe could become competitive and have development potential if companies in the respective sector are supported through investment projects," the Prime Minister told a press conference on Monday.