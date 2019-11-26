PM Orban: We are trying to increase minimum salary based on clear economic data

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the Government has been looking for a solution to increase the minimum gross salary based on clear economic indicators, "clear data" to consider both the realities in the economy and the necessity "to reach the objective of increasing the minimum salary."

"The purpose of this meeting is to have a first talk on the decision that we need to make through government decision regarding the increase in the minimum gross salary per country. Of course that we have a whole variety of opinions related to this topic of the minimum salary per economy, not always converging, obviously. On our part, we have been trying to find a solution to increase the minimum salary based on some clear economic data, which means that, in more precise terms, we are trying to increase the minimum salary based on certain economic indicators and clear data that, on the one hand, will reflect the realities in the economy and, on the other hand, will still allow us to reach the objective of increasing the minimum salary per economy," Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday, while participating in the National Tripartite Council for Social Dialogue.In supporting the proposals for the increase of the minimum salary, the government presented an impact analysis regarding the minimum gross salary guaranteed in payment for 2020 to its social dialogue partners, proposing three scenarios.