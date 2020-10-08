PM Orban: We can modernise Romania and reborn from this crisis as the legendary Phoenix bird

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday said that, despite the challenges the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has brought and will continue to bring, the same crisis also comes with a series of opportunities that should not be "missed," and which can lead to the modernisation of Romania and the rebirth of our country "like the legendary Phoenix bird", according to Agerpres.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought us unprecedented challenges that have already changed many of the known facets of our world, while the challenges and risks we were already facing before the pandemic are still here as well. The problems remain, and some of them have taken new shapes, specific to a health crisis, which we are trying to manage, as well as an economic and social crisis. The multidimensional crisis will speed up the already existing or emerging trends, such as the decline of globalisation and the attempts to change its nature or the attempts to achieve a renationalisation, in the sense of a strengthening of the role of the state. The crisis will impact employment and it will speed up the process of automation and robotisation, will change the human and economic flows, will have consequences in terms of deurbanisation, decentralization, relocation in some areas and reindustrialisation in other areas," said Ludovic Orban at the opening of the Bucharest Forum 2020, an online conference organised by the Aspen Institute Romania.

The Prime Minister added that, on the other hand, we must not lose sight of the fact that this crisis also comes with "certain opportunities that we can not afford to miss."

"We can build stronger, more diverse, more environmentally friendly economies by fully exploiting the potential of new technologies and digitisation. We can rethink supply chains, especially in key sectors, to increase their efficiency and reduce our dependencies. In short, we can modernise Romania and we can reborn from this crisis, like the legendary Phoenix bird," said Ludovic Orban.

The head of the Executive stressed that these objectives can be achieved through "vision, responsible leadership and coherent and coordinated actions both at the national and at the European and global level."

The 9th edition of the Bucharest Forum, the most important political event in the Black Sea and Balkans region, will start on Thursday to debate on the issue of resilience of financial systems, institutions and political systems and societies as a whole, in the context of the profound transformations generated the global pandemic COVID-19.