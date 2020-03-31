PM Orban: We had to turn to the political, diplomatic channels to ensure some medical device stocks

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that "we haven't overcome, yet, the shortage" of medical equipment, masks, coveralls, gloves, needed by the medical staff fighting the coronavirus, but he added that the Government has turned to its political and diplomatic channels with several countries to buy these products from them.

"On February 4, when there was no citizen in Romania confirmed to be infected yet, the Government adopted an emergency ordinance by which we earmarked the necessary amounts of money and we instructed the National Office for Centralised Procurement to initiate the procedures to ensure these stocks of medical supplies. Unfortunately, the demand for such supplies exploded on the international market since that moment when we initiated this procedure and the producers were no longer able to produce enough to meet the high level of demand. More than that, very many countries imposed restrictions to exports of such materials. Only a few of the deals that were made, of the framework-agreements that were signed, were actually followed by subsequent agreements met according to the calendar. We had to turn to our political and diplomatic channels, at the highest levels, with very many countries, to be able to obtain these stocks. (...) We haven't overcome the shortage yet," Orban told Realitatea Plus private television broadcaster.He also mentioned the Government encountered difficulties in transporting these medical supplies too."We have agreements signed and we are optimistic that they will be carried out but, on the other hand, our objective that we have also discussed today at the meeting the President of Romania invited us to is very clear, to try to produce in Romania as many such products as necessary," stated the PM.Orban also said the equipment that arrives in the country is immediately sent to the doctors, the medical and non-medical staff, to all those on the front line in the battle against coronavirus.