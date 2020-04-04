PM Orban: We have agreements concluded for 400 breathing devices; we also try to produce

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Saturday stated that Romania has concluded agreements with various suppliers for 400 breathing devices, but that the delivery timetable was not observed and that solutions for domestic production are also being sought.

"Currently, we have agreements concluded for 400 breathing devices. Unfortunately, the delivery timetable that had been established was not observed, because decisions were issued by governments or presidents of the various countries where we had to receive these devices from, which basically blocked the breathing devices from leaving the respective countries. There is already a company from the US that has made available to the producers, including from Romania, the project, all the components and implicitly the patent. Of course we cannot use it, we cannot produce this, but we can produce the number of devices that we need for this time," said Orban, in a press statement held at the end of a working meeting he had at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior.He mentioned that he discussed with the Secretary of State Raed Arafat and with the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, about the possibility of repairing some broken breathing devices so that 80-100 additional devices could be put into operation.Also, the Ministry of Defence is working on a new breathing device project."The Ministry of Defence is working on a ventilator project. The devices that are used are very sensitive - they depend on the patients' lives and they contain many components that have to be manufactured in the best conditions, "said Ludovic Orban.