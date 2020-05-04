PM Orban: We have all the necessary medicines needed to treat COVID patients

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated that Romania has all the necessary medicines at this point needed to treat COVID-19 patients and that the situation is "very good" in this respect.

"In respect to the treatment of the COVID patients, we had moments when we were close to ending the supplies of medicines and we made efforts to buy Plaquenil, Kaletra and the other necessary medicine, by all means. Also, thanks to a donation, we have been able to put in place a blood donation system from the cured patients to collect plasma, with the help of the three plasmographs donated to the Ministry of Health," said Orban.He pointed out that the policies implemented by the Government in what concerns the exports of medicines proved to be efficient."We also took some measures that prove less popular, but which also proved to be efficient, like we banned parallel exports of medicines and the exports of some equipment and devices necessary in treating COVID and, also, for other categories of medicines, which could have disappeared from the market, which measures proved efficient," said Orban.