PM Orban: We intend to extend instrument by whoch we issue bonds for Romanian citizens

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated that the Government is currently looking to see what financial resources it can access in the next interval and that it is considering including issuing bonds for Romanian citizens.

"As far as the economic measures we are thinking about are concerned, looking to see what financial resources we can access in the next interval. We are also very actively trying to increase the financial resources that we can mobilize for the economic relaunch effort. Of course, these resources come from the budget, from the European funds we have at our disposal, and they come from loans that can be taken from the banking financial system in Romania, loans that can be taken from the international market. We also intend to expand the instrument of issuing bonds for Romanian citizens, so that we can issue bonds that can be bought by Romanian citizens and offer thus an additional saving tool for those citizens who can afford to save money.