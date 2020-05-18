PM Orban: We only imposed limited restrictions in economic field - we didn't close building sites

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that the restrictions imposed by the Government in the economic field have been related to the risk which the respective economic activities posed to people's lives and health and that they were only limited restrictions, as well. For instance, he said, no building site was closed.

"We only imposed limited restrictions in the economic field, which were related to the risk the respective economic activities posed to people's lives and health. They were limited restrictions as well, compared with other countries. Most companies in Romania and most activity fields remained functional, which can also be seen from the data posted for the first quarter of the year. We also didn't close any building site, which is also reflected by the structure of the economic growth for public investments," Orban told the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies, where he was invited to Prime Minister's Question Time.