PM Orban: We want best relation with the Royal House of Romania, coordinate our international actions

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, agreed that the Royal House and the Government need to coordinate their international actions, to obtain thus "beneficial results to be capitalized on for Romania."

"Obviously, we need to have a good relation between the Royal House and Her Majesty the Custodian of the Crown and the Romanian Government. And I also thanked the Royal House for their constant actions at international level meant to improve Romania's image and for all the activities they carried out and we agreed that we need to coordinate these actions, from now on, to obtain thus beneficial results to be capitalized on for Romania," stated Ludovic Orban on Tuesday, after his meeting with the Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, at the Elisabeta Palace.Asked about the coordination of actions, the PM explained: "We will coordinate, but we need to establish a communication first about the calendar of the international visits of the Royal House members and also for receiving information about the topics they approached during the respective visits, and about any kind of project they start, which we can take over and implement, beneficial projects for Romania, of course."The head of the Executive also said on the same occasion that PNL supports the project initiated by Liberal Senator Iulia Scantei regarding the setting up of the Institute for the Memory of King Mihai I, currently pending debate in Parliament.PM Ludovic Orban had a meeting with the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, at the Elisabeta Palace.Upon his arrival, the head of the Executive was met by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown and Prince Radu of Romania.