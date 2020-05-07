PM Orban: When religious services are allowed, most likely to take place in open air

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the moment religious services are allowed again, they will most likely not take place in enclosed spaces.

"Most likely, when the religious services are allowed again, they will not take place in enclosed spaces. Mostly likely, outside churches. Anyway, summer is coming and they can be organised in good conditions outside churches. Of course, in the context of respecting the sanitary physical distance, wearing masks and other rules that will be imposed," the PM showed during a press statement at the Dacia Plant in Mioveni.The PM underscored however that the measures will be gradually imposed, based on an assessment in terms of epidemiological risk."We are conducting an assessment, for each restriction we imposed and corresponding to each measure of restriction relaxation an assessment is carried out in terms of epidemiological risk, an assessment done based on four main criteria. Depending on these evaluations, we make the decisions, when various activities open. For now, on May 15 - in principle, we have made the decisions - the opening will be gradual, the relaxation of measures will be gradual. We'll wait two weeks - actually there will be two-week stages - for various relaxation measures. We shall make a thorough assessment of the effects of the relaxation on each measure and we'll certainly continue depending on the epidemic development as well," Orban said.