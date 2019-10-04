PM sends president another interim proposal: Eugen Teodorovici for deputy PM on economic issues

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has sent President Klaus Iohannis a new interim minister proposal in the Cabinet - Minister of Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, for the portfolio of deputy prime minister on economic issues, government sources have told AGERPRES.

Previously, also on Friday, the prime minister sent other seven interim minister nominations to the president: Minister of Defense, Gabriel Les, as interim Minister of Internal Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Suciu as interim Minister of Justice, and Minister of Research, Nicolae Hurduc, as interim Minister for Education, Minister of Waters and Forestry, Ioan Denes, was proposed interim to the Ministry of the Environment, Minister of Economy, Niculae Badalau, as interim Minister of Energy, Minister for the Business Environment, Stefan Oprea, as interim to the Ministry for Relations with the Parliament, and Alexandru Petrescu - Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships.

As a first reply to these nominations, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that "the insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to ask Parliament's agreement for a new Government generates the serious deadlock in which the institutions of the Romanian state are deepening".

"By the request addressed today, the Prime Minister practically is asking me to break the Fundamental Law by forcing the establishment of a second successive interim at the Ministry of National Education, given that for this portfolio Mr. Daniel Breaz held this position for 45 days, the maximum duration allowed by Article 107 of the Constitution. At this moment, the only competent authority to opine on the requests of the Prime Minister and the activity of the Government remains the Parliament, and from this perspective, the debate on the censure motion represents the most appropriate framework," points out Iohannis, according to a release of the Presidential Administration.