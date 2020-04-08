 
     
PM telles representatives of creative industries that Gov't will come up with solutions to remedy problems

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told representatives of creative industries, at a meeting that took place on Wednesday, that the Government will come up with solutions and resources to remedy the dysfunctionalities in the field caused by the coronavirus pandemic and by the protection measures imposed by the situation.

"We had some substantial consultations between the representatives of the Government and those of the creative industries with respect to the solutions required by this sector in the current context. Discussions focused on the necessary measure that need to be taken for the artists to be able to continue their activity based on a governmental aid," reads a post on the Executive's Facebook page.

Participating in the meeting that took place as a videoconference, alongside the head of the Executive, were the head of the PM Chancellery, Ionel Danca, and presidential adviser Cosmin Marinescu.

