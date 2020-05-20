PM tells environmental NGOs that he supports the idea of managing protected areas together

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday told the environmental NGOs he held consultations with that he supports the idea of joint management of the protected areas by the public authorities and the associative environment.

"Discussions started from the use of investments in the European Green Deal as a pillar of the economic recovery plan after the COVID-19 pandemic, a stage of transition to a new economic model," according to a post on the Government's Facebook page.The head of Executive and Minister of Environment Costel Alexe underscored that, in implementing the European Green Deal in Romania, the Government relies on the expertise of the environmental NGOs."Consultations will continue on this topic and also with respect to the Wood Tracking System (SUMAL) to become operational in end-June 2020," said the Government.The environmental organisations asked for the re-inclusion of the protected areas, as well as for supporting their activities and some environmental protection projects."Both PM Orban and the Minister of Environment said they supported the idea of joint management - by the public authorities and the associative environment - of the protected areas. Moreover, the Prime Minister invited all the representatives of the organisations to send proposals to complete the economy relaunch plan the Government is working on and said he is ready to support the activity of the associative environment," informed the said source.The PM told the representatives of the environmental NGOs that they can rely on the Government as their partner."You will find a partner in us. We must think very well what are the next steps that should be made as part of a strategic vision so that, on the one hand, the actions of the industry and of the people to have as small an impact as possible on the environment and, on the other hand, we need to learn to live in harmony with nature," said Orban, quoted in the post.